Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann.

Everyone in Northern Ireland has been left in “political purgatory” by the Irish Sea border – arrangements which amount to a betrayal by the government, Ulster Unionist Robin Swann says.

The South Antrim MP backed Jim Allister’s bill to remove and replace the Windsor Framework with new mutual enforcement arrangements in Westminster on Friday.

Following the debate Mr Swann said his party is committed to defending and promoting Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom – and its support for the legislation is notable.

“During the Brexit debate my party took the position, that on balance it would have been better that the UK stay within the EU, not because of any love of the European Union, but because the concern was that by leaving the EU, they would utilise Northern Ireland, to make it as difficult as possible for the United Kingdom, may adding layers of complications and bureaucracy, between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“And we respected the result of the referendum in that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union. However, now Northern Ireland and our people of all persuasions, now find ourselves in a political purgatory.

“I asked the Prime Minister on Wednesday about the introduction of the EU’s General Product Safety Regulations next Friday. These regulations will apply in Northern Ireland, creating more costs and bureaucracy for English, Scottish and Welsh companies that want to do business in Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland consumers buying from them.

“The Prime Minister agreed that this was an important issue and said how more guidance had been given to business this week, and that he would keep an eye on the issue. He did not say he’d do anything about it, instead that more guidance, forms, cost and bureaucracy is being given to businesses”.

He said that through the party’s presence on the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee it had already highlighted genuine concerns that this mechanism is already not fit for purpose – and hampered “by the inability of the Scrutiny Committee to act in a collegiate manner”.