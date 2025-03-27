Northern Ireland to bear the brunt of UK Government cuts, says Lagan Valley MP

Northern Ireland will bear the brunt of the UK Government’s welfare cuts but receive none of the mitigations seen elsewhere, Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said.

The Lagan Valley MP said the Chancellor’s Spring Statement confirmed Labour’s decision to stick with the Conservatives’ failed approach of austerity – forcing those with the least to pay for an economic crisis they didn’t create, rather than asking those who can most afford it to contribute their fair share.

“Last week’s widespread outrage over the Government’s cruel benefit cuts has been met with indifference from Labour, who seem content to continue this morally bankrupt economic strategy,” said Ms Eastwood.

“Northern Ireland is set to suffer the worst impacts of these cuts, yet we won’t see any of the mitigations promised elsewhere in the UK, such as employability support.

"Labour campaigned on change, but instead, they are offering more of the same - targeting those on the lowest incomes rather than taking fair, sensible steps to rebalance the economy.

“The Chancellor’s fiscal rules are self-imposed and self-defeating. The books must be balanced, but that should come on the backs of those who can bear the weight, such as billionaires and multinational tech companies, not those struggling just to keep the lights on.

"Instead, we are seeing a deliberate political choice to pursue cuts and austerity when fairer, more responsible alternatives are available.

“The economic outlook is already bleak, and today’s statement makes clear it may get even worse.

"Austerity has failed, and doubling down on it is inexcusable and senseless."