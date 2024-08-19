Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Housing Executive is continuing to fail to meet social housing need in the Mid Ulster constituency, according to local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

Figures released to the party show that in the last three years only 20 social housing units have been built in Mid Ulster. In the same period, just 28 new units have been started, all in the last year.

This is despite the fact the Housing Executive has assessed the need in Cookstown alone to be 124 new units in the 5-year period between 2022 and 2027. In Magherafelt the same 5-year projected housing need was assessed to be 110 units.

Mr McGlone said: “There is an urgent need for the Executive to get a grip on the social housing crisis in Mid Ulster.

Figures released to the SDLP show that in the last three years only 20 social housing units have been built in Mid Ulster. Credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“The current strategy is only scratching the surface of the problem. Unless there is a step change more people will face more misery on even longer waiting lists.

“Families in Mid Ulster are continuing to live in overcrowded properties and people with disabilities are still in properties wholly unsuitable to their needs.

“Behind each application are individuals and families already waiting for years. Without action they will face an even longer wait with many having already given up hope of finding a home of their own.

“The Communities Minister needs to move on this issue and increase the number of houses built and get people off the waiting lists.

“People are in need of a home now. They deserve better than the current failure by this Executive.”