The first projects to benefit from the long-awaited £36.2m investment in Northern Ireland footballing facilities will be confirmed in this financial year.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made the commitment on Wednesday (May 22) when he set out his vision for the Northern Ireland Football Fund (formerly the Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Football).

Addressing representatives from clubs, including Tiernan Lynch, manager of back-to-back Irish League champions Larne FC, at Windsor Park, Mr Lyons said: “I am pleased to give ministerial approval to the Northern Ireland Football Fund and to unlock for the first time this Executive commitment to modernising footballing facilities at every level in communities across Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with local club representatives as he gives approval to the Northern Ireland Football Fund. Photo supplied by Department for Communities.

“I am seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the game locally. For players at performance and grassroots level I want to see better facilities. I want to see improved accessibility for disadvantaged and underrepresented groups, both as participants and supporters.

"I want fans now, and in the future, to have the best experience at their local club. And looking forward, I want to foster our footballing stars of the future with the creation of a National Training Centre.

“I am committed to fully utilising the £36.2 million and to seeking to sustain the Fund with further investment from the Executive, from within the football sector and from across local government.”

The Fund will take a phased approach to delivery across its three strands. The club investment strand will open for applications in this financial year and first funding awards to grassroots clubs will also begin roll out.

The minister added: “I expect the first projects to receive letters of offer from my Department within this financial year and to start spending their award in the 2025/ 2026 financial year. This will begin a rolling programme of awards and project delivery.

“Work is progressing at pace on a National Training Centre for Football to host elite training for our national men’s, women’s and youth teams and to drive skills for people involved at all levels of the game. I will be saying more on this in coming weeks.”

Mr Lyons continued: “Over the last 100 days, I have visited clubs and community football facilities across Northern Ireland. I recognise the passion and benefits this sport brings to so many people. I know the long delay has been a source of frustration for clubs and local communities.