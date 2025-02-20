SDLP leader Claire Hanna visits Mid Ulster area and praises its 'innovative businesses'

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has praised the calibre of businesses in Mid Ulster after visiting the area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hanna visited Edge Innovate in Magherafelt with SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone and other local representatives.

She also visited Coalisland town centre with local councillor Malachy Quinn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “Since taking up the role of SDLP Leader I have made a number of visits to Mid Ulster to meet with our local SDLP team and to engage with businesses and community organisations who are at the heart of life in this area.

Claire Hanna MP at the civil rights march memorial in Coalisland with SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, Councillor Quinn and other party representatives and members. Credit: Supplied

“Mid Ulster is well known for being a manufacturing powerhouse on this island, but it’s also home to some really innovative businesses who are the cutting edge of bringing forward new ideas, providing jobs and investment to this area.

“This was a great opportunity to engage with local businesses and also to get out and about meeting local people to hear their views about their community and the issues they are dealing with in their lives. The SDLP has a proud tradition in this area and we will continue working with local businesses and community groups to drive prosperity and make the most of the opportunities that exist here.”

Patsy McGlone said: “It was great to have Claire in Mid Ulster this week to show off the best of what this area has to offer. Despite pressures elsewhere, many of our businesses in Mid Ulster are thriving and this is primarily due to their ability to adapt their business models to the many challenges they have faced in recent years.