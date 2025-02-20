SDLP leader Claire Hanna visits Mid Ulster area and praises its 'innovative businesses'

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has praised the calibre of businesses in Mid Ulster after visiting the area this week.

Ms Hanna visited Edge Innovate in Magherafelt with SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone and other local representatives.

She also visited Coalisland town centre with local councillor Malachy Quinn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “Since taking up the role of SDLP Leader I have made a number of visits to Mid Ulster to meet with our local SDLP team and to engage with businesses and community organisations who are at the heart of life in this area.

Claire Hanna MP at the civil rights march memorial in Coalisland with SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, Councillor Quinn and other party representatives and members. Credit: SuppliedClaire Hanna MP at the civil rights march memorial in Coalisland with SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, Councillor Quinn and other party representatives and members. Credit: Supplied
Claire Hanna MP at the civil rights march memorial in Coalisland with SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, Councillor Quinn and other party representatives and members. Credit: Supplied
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for strong winds

“Mid Ulster is well known for being a manufacturing powerhouse on this island, but it’s also home to some really innovative businesses who are the cutting edge of bringing forward new ideas, providing jobs and investment to this area.

“This was a great opportunity to engage with local businesses and also to get out and about meeting local people to hear their views about their community and the issues they are dealing with in their lives. The SDLP has a proud tradition in this area and we will continue working with local businesses and community groups to drive prosperity and make the most of the opportunities that exist here.”

Patsy McGlone said: “It was great to have Claire in Mid Ulster this week to show off the best of what this area has to offer. Despite pressures elsewhere, many of our businesses in Mid Ulster are thriving and this is primarily due to their ability to adapt their business models to the many challenges they have faced in recent years.

Related topics:SDLPCoalisland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice