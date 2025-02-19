Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for strong winds

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST

The Met Office has warned strong winds are set to blast across parts of Northern Ireland later this week.

A yellow weather warning is in place between 8am to 3pm on Friday for mainly eastern areas.

Forecasters say a spell of strong and gusty southerly winds may lead to some disruption.

They are warning of potential delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may also be affected by spray and large waves.

The winds are being forecast as the recent below average temperatures are set to be replaced by much milder air from the southwest.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain.

“On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas."

