Mid and East Antrim Alliance colleagues have paid tribute to former party leader Sean Neeson following his death at the weekend.

Stewart Dickson MLA described Mr Neeson as a “statesman and a gentleman”, while Carrickfergus Enterprise, of which he was a founding director, recalled his guiding influence over three decades.

A former teacher, councillor and MLA, Mr Neeson passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, aged 79. He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Peter and John, and daughters Claire and Ciara and the wider family circle.

Extending condolences to his late colleague’s family, Mr Dickson said: “Sean was a towering figure in east Antrim in general, but Carrickfergus and Larne in particular; the latter where he was a much respected teacher at St Comgall’s High School between 1968-82.

Sean Neeson during a visit to Kilcreggan Urban Farm, Carrickfergus. Photo: National World

"He was a Carrickfergus councillor and progressed to be the MLA for East Antrim, later becoming leader of the party between 1998 - 2001.

“Sean and I were elected to Carrickfergus Council together in 1977 and developed a tremendous working relationship. He became the ‘go-to’ councillor to get things done. To this day, people who come into my constituency office still talk about how reliable he and his constituency team were."

Recalling that Mr Neeson was mayor of Carrickfergus 1993-94, he added: “Sean was passionate about our town of Carrickfergus and enjoyed the maritime history associated with it, Larne, and the Antrim coastal towns and villages.

Historic Ships

Several hundred people gathered on a rainy day to pray for peace in Carrick town centre . Sean Neeson, who was mayor 1993-94, addressed the crowd, flanked by chaplains Fr Hugh Crossin and Rev Ronnie Clements. CT16-798

"It was not surprising then that he became a member of the Mid & East Antrim Museum Service and represented Northern Ireland on the UK National Historic Ships Committee.

“When Sean stepped down as an MLA in 2011, I was able to succeed him based largely on the loyalty of his constituents to both him and his work in the Alliance Party.

"The transition for me from councillor to MLA was all the easier given his wise counsel gained over years as the Assembly Deputy Speaker, his work with the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation, and being a senior member of the Alliance Party.

“He was both a statesman and a gentleman who would never flinch from doing the right thing for his constituents and wider society in Northern Ireland, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts remain with his wife Carol and the wider family at this difficult time.”

Sean Neeson welcoming Northern Ireland Secretary of State Peter Mandleson to the Alliance Party conference in Carrickfergus in 2000. Photo: National World

During his time as leader, one of Sean’s proudest moments was hosting the party’s annual conference in his home town in 2000 with then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and leading Labour Party figure Peter Mandelson among the guest speakers.

The high esteem in which Mr Neeson was held in the local community and beyond was highlighted by Alliance colleague and Carrickfergus RAFA branch chairman, Wing Commander Noel Williams.

Mr Williams said: “Sean and I grew up as boys in the Sunnylands estate in Carrickfergus. I followed his political career even though I was away from home carving my own path serving in the Royal Air Force.

"However, I always left my proxy vote with my late mother, who was one of the many ‘Sean Fans’ who enabled him to represent and serve the whole community as a then Carrick Castle councillor and later as an MLA.

Sean Neeson (left) with Charlie Hilditch and Peter Broad who organised the first Lughnasa Fair 40 years earlier, pictured in 2012 with Jackie Webster tour guide at Carrick Castle. INCT 30-001-tc. Photo: National World

“Little did I know that one day I would sit next to Sean on Carrickfergus Council and eventually become, like Sean, a mayor of the borough. Deeply immersed in the area’s history and having served on a variety of boards, including the Carrickfergus Enterprise Agency, he could always be relied upon to offer splendid and measured advice.

Sadly Missed

“Sean will be sadly missed by the whole community and his many friends across the political divide, but of course most of all by his wife Carol, children Claire, Peter, Ciara and John, their families and wider circle of close friends.

“I, with Stewart, have no doubt that it will be some time before we encounter a man of the ilk of Sean Neeson again, may he rest in peace.”

As well as helping to organise the first Lughnasa Fair – a medieval-themed celebration which became the highlight of the summer season at Carrickfergus Castle for several decades – Sean had a long association with Carrickfergus Enterprise.

In a statement, the latter said: “The chairman, directors and staff of Carrickfergus Enterprise are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our founding directors, Sean Neeson. Helping to establish the company in August 1981, he served on the board for over three decades until 2017.

Sean Neeson (front, second from left), at a Carrickfergus Enterprise celebration in 2013. Mr Neeson was a founding director of the company. Photo: National World

"He provided guidance and direction during many critical stages of the social enterprise development including working on securing funding for the phase three development in 2005 and facilitating a visit by Sir Reg Empey Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Investment. We are celebrating 20 successful years of phase three this year.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Carol and family at this very sad time.”

Also acknowledging Sean’s contribution to the community was Dobbins Inn hotel, a cornerstone of the town’s hospitality sector.

It stated: “The team at Dobbins are saddened to hear of the passing of Sean Neeson. Such a lovely man, who was so passionate about Carrickfergus and worked hard to help many, many people in his working career.

"We will truly miss his knowledge and enthusiasm about our town. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

A former history teacher, Sean was a recognised authority on maritime heritage, which was noted in a tribute from Carrickfergus Sailing Club (CSC).

Commodore Trevor Kirkpatrick stated: “The Commodore and management committee are extremely saddened at the news of the passing of our honorary member Sean Neeson.

"Sean dedicated his life to public and community service delivering for everyone in Carrickfergus and the wider east Antrim area, having served as its mayor, councillor and MLA.

"He had a passion for the Carrickfergus maritime area in both its history, in which he was an expert and gave freely of his time with presentations and photographs to CSC, and to future development proposals right up until very recently.

"He was instrumental in the development of the marina and harbour which was all to the benefit of Carrickfergus Sailing Club, and in retirement became a loyal advocate for CSC attending socially and always willing to pass on his historical knowledge.”

“He will be missed by all of his friends at CSC and we pass on our heartfelt sympathy to Carol and the wider Neeson family.”

Requiem Mass will be held for Sean in Mount St. Nicholas' Church, Carrickfergus, on Wednesday, June 18, at 10am, followed by burial in Victoria Cemetery.