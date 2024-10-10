Secretary of State says government is facing black hole of £22 billion in public finances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Secretary of State Hilary Benn has said the government was facing a black hole of £22 billion in public finances and would have to review existing commitments in the run up to the Budget at the end of October.

Mr Benn was speaking after a meeting in Dungannon with representatives from local councils regarding the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals.

He said: “I am grateful to the council officials for the constructive discussions on the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals and for highlighting their views on the current situation.

“Since being appointed as the Secretary of State, I have witnessed the passion, skills and determination of businesses wanting to make Northern Ireland a more prosperous place.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn with the various Council representatives at Thursday's City Deal meeting. Credit: Supplied

“Both the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals are crucial to promoting economic growth. Everyone in Northern Ireland understands that.

“However, the Government are facing a £22 billion black hole in the public finances that we have inherited from the last Government, and we have to review existing commitments in the run-up to the Budget on the 30th October.

“In the meantime I will endeavour to work closely with Deal partners, and the Northern Ireland Executive, on the City and Growth Deals programme and to ensure Northern Ireland has the tools needed to drive growth.”

In a joint statement from Mid South West Region and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council following the meeting with Secretary of State, they said they welcomed the talks.

The statement continues: "We pressed our case for the vital need for the UK Government to stand by its commitments of £126 million for Mid South West Region and £36 million for Causeway Coast and Glens, money which will drive innovation in these underinvested areas.

"The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland was very supportive and will continue to press our case with the Treasury.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement and call on our MPs and MLAs to support this and do what they can to lobby for our Growth Deals. We will make our case in person at Westminster ahead of the Labour Government’s Autumn Budget."