SF councillors urge caution on alterations to commercial sand dredging on Lough Neagh

A proposal by DFI to alter dredging times for sand extraction on on the Lough was discussed by Mid Ulster District Council Planning Committee at its monthly meeting.
The department are proposing the granting of planning permissions for sand extractions on the Lough during the hours of darkness.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sinn Féin Councillor Deirdre Varsani said: “Councillors have an obligation to consider the balance between commercial and environmental needs when dealing with mineral extraction on the Lough bed, which is currently permitted to continue until 2032.
"I fully recognise the reliance particularly of the local construction industry on sand supply, but importantly I also recognise the further potential damage that could ensue on an already scarred Lough bed should there be any detrimental changes to sand dredging practices.
"I am aware of the concerns of Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Society who have observed a significant decline in fish and eel species on the Lough in recent times, particularly in areas where commercial sand dredging has been taking place.”
Party colleague Councillor Seán Clarke said : “Given the important bird species we have on the Lough I was shocked to learn that RSPB had not been consulted on these proposed variations to Planning conditions. Many of us have genuine concerns for the wildlife, flora and fauna, fish and eels contained within the Lough and we need to be satisfied that these species are being protected as best as possible.
"We have in recent weeks witnessed the impacts of blue green algae on the lough and are unaware as to what longer-term impacts this may bring to the Lough Neagh eco-system.”
Councillor Varsani added: “Commercial activities on the Lough, where permitted, need to co-exist alongside the protection of its bird, fish and eel stocks, its wildlife, and its delicate eco-systems. I am requesting that a proper and thorough examination is held through a public inquiry so that the environmental wellbeing of the Lough is protected. In the medium to longer term, I would wish to see Lough Neagh brought into public ownership to ensure its holistic management for future generations.”