SF councillors urge caution on alterations to commercial sand dredging on Lough Neagh

A public inquiry into the proposed Department for Infrastructure (DFI) changes to dredging on Lough Neagh has been called for and a planning committee sub-group established to examine the issue in greater detail.

A proposal by DFI to alter dredging times for sand extraction on on the Lough was discussed by Mid Ulster District Council Planning Committee at its monthly meeting.

The department are proposing the granting of planning permissions for sand extractions on the Lough during the hours of darkness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinn Féin Councillor Deirdre Varsani said: “Councillors have an obligation to consider the balance between commercial and environmental needs when dealing with mineral extraction on the Lough bed, which is currently permitted to continue until 2032.

Councillor Deirdre Varsani. Credit: Sinn Féin

"I fully recognise the reliance particularly of the local construction industry on sand supply, but importantly I also recognise the further potential damage that could ensue on an already scarred Lough bed should there be any detrimental changes to sand dredging practices.

"I am aware of the concerns of Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Society who have observed a significant decline in fish and eel species on the Lough in recent times, particularly in areas where commercial sand dredging has been taking place.”

Party colleague Councillor Seán Clarke said : “Given the important bird species we have on the Lough I was shocked to learn that RSPB had not been consulted on these proposed variations to Planning conditions. Many of us have genuine concerns for the wildlife, flora and fauna, fish and eels contained within the Lough and we need to be satisfied that these species are being protected as best as possible.

"We have in recent weeks witnessed the impacts of blue green algae on the lough and are unaware as to what longer-term impacts this may bring to the Lough Neagh eco-system.”