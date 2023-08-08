The USPCA have said that the two German Shepherd dogs were tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell.
The Mid Ulster MLA said, “This is a sickening case of animal cruelty that has shocked everyone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Those responsible for this brutal attack on vulnerable animals need to be held to account for their actions.
“Sadly this is not an isolated incident and demonstrates the need for a more robust response to such cases of animal cruelty.
“The SDLP has called for the establishment of an all-island animal cruelty register to help prevent those convicted of animal cruelty from owning or being responsible for any animal in future.
“We also need to see stiffer sentences and harsher fines for those convicted of this kind of abuse.”