‘Sickening case of animal cruelty has shocked everyone’ – Patsy McGlone

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster Patsy McGlone has said people are shocked at the sickening case of animal cruelty after two dogs were found dead at the weekend in a lake near Aughnacloy.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

The USPCA have said that the two German Shepherd dogs were tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell.

The Mid Ulster MLA said, “This is a sickening case of animal cruelty that has shocked everyone.

“Those responsible for this brutal attack on vulnerable animals need to be held to account for their actions.

Patsy McGlone MLA is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101. Credit: National WorldPatsy McGlone MLA is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101. Credit: National World
“Sadly this is not an isolated incident and demonstrates the need for a more robust response to such cases of animal cruelty.

“The SDLP has called for the establishment of an all-island animal cruelty register to help prevent those convicted of animal cruelty from owning or being responsible for any animal in future.

“We also need to see stiffer sentences and harsher fines for those convicted of this kind of abuse.”

