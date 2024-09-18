Sinn Fèin Cllr Kevin Savage has condemned the British governments decision to pause funding.

By Upper Bann Sinn Féin
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2024, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Fèin Cllr Kevin Savage Chair of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal Governance steering group has condemned the British government decision to pause funding for the Mid South West Region Growth deal projects as totally unacceptable and deplorable.

Following a meeting of the steering group tonight, Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Savage said: “This is a major blow to our local economy, and businesses, and for the growth deal region as a whole and for those who have worked tirelessly for years to drive forward this plan to transform our region.

“The Mid South West Region Growth Deal funding represents a significant investment in this region, and it will have absolutely game-changing outcomes for regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As chair of the Mid South West Region governance steering group I have now written to the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging the British Government to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate this funding.”

Related topics:Rachel ReevesKeir StarmerGovernmentSinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.