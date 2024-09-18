Sinn Fèin Cllr Kevin Savage has condemned the British governments decision to pause funding.
Following a meeting of the steering group tonight, Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Savage said: “This is a major blow to our local economy, and businesses, and for the growth deal region as a whole and for those who have worked tirelessly for years to drive forward this plan to transform our region.
“The Mid South West Region Growth Deal funding represents a significant investment in this region, and it will have absolutely game-changing outcomes for regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.
“As chair of the Mid South West Region governance steering group I have now written to the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging the British Government to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate this funding.”
