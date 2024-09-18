Sinn Fèin Cllr Kevin Savage has condemned the British governments decision to pause funding.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Fèin Cllr Kevin Savage Chair of the Mid South West Region Growth Deal Governance steering group has condemned the British government decision to pause funding for the Mid South West Region Growth deal projects as totally unacceptable and deplorable.

Following a meeting of the steering group tonight, Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Savage said: “This is a major blow to our local economy, and businesses, and for the growth deal region as a whole and for those who have worked tirelessly for years to drive forward this plan to transform our region.

“The Mid South West Region Growth Deal funding represents a significant investment in this region, and it will have absolutely game-changing outcomes for regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As chair of the Mid South West Region governance steering group I have now written to the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging the British Government to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate this funding.”