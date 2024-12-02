​Sinn Fein has faced an electoral reversal 'of historic proportions’ - TUV's Gaston

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston says Sinn Fein has faced a "historic reversal"

​Sinn Fein’s electoral performance in the Republic should bring some “much-needed reality to those who claim that are all Ireland is just around the corner”, according to the TUV’s Timothy Gaston.

The North Antrim MLA said the poor results for the republican party represent a “reversal of historic proportions”. ​

The party’s share of the vote dropped by 5.5% on the Irish general election on Friday – despite five tough years for the outgoing administration.

Mr Gaston told the News Letter: “At a time when lobby groups like Ireland’s Future and their friends in the BBC would have us believe that there is a growing demand for Sinn Féin’s core objective, the Republican party has suffered a reversal of historic proportions.

“They can spin it anyway they like but the facts tell us that Sinn Féin’s vote share and actual total of votes is well down.

“Perhaps voters are belatedly waking up to the fact that Sinn Fein - which has been beset by scandal are not fit people for government”.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said yesterday that Sinn Fein’s performance has left its plans for a border poll “in tatters” and exposed the lack of an alternative vision for government beyond “populist policies”.

Mr Beattie told the News Letter: “If the Irish elections have shown us one thing it’s that pragmatism, stability and trust in what is in front of the Irish people clearly strips away the dewy eyed notion that Sinn Fein could create anything better”.

He said the Irish people had not been persuaded by Sinn Féin’s immigration policies, their economic vision, defence and security and indeed foreign policy.

“Their vision in Northern Ireland differs hugely from their vision in the Irish republic and their contributions within the European Union are not in line with what the Irish people want.

“Where it is clear Sinn Fein is now one of the big three parties the reality is none of the other two are likely to ever want Sinn Fein as a government partner because they simply cannot be trusted”.

SF’s share of first preference votes dropped by 5.5% from 2020’s general election – compared to a fall of just 0.1% for FGand 0.3% for FF.