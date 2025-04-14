Sinn Féin opens constituency office in Magherafelt to deliver 'real support' for local people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan was joined by First Minister Michelle O'Neill to open a new constituency office in Magherafelt town centre on Friday.

Mr Mallaghan MP said it reaffirmed the party’s "commitment to strong, local representation for the people of Mid Ulster".

He said: “It’s a privilege to open this new constituency office right in the heart of Magherafelt, where our team will be on hand to support local people with the issues that matter most to them.

“This is about Sinn Féin constituency services being accessible, available, and rooted in the community - delivering real support and strong representation for the people of Mid Ulster.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill with Mid Uster MP Cathal Mallaghan official opening the new SInn Féin constituency office in Magherafelt | Supplied

“I’m also delighted to confirm that Gabhán McFalone will be working in the office as our constituency caseworker.

“As a former councillor and advice worker, Gabhán has worked tirelessly for many years on behalf of the people of Magherafelt.”

The office is now open for appointments, which can be made by calling 02886765850.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured with Cathal Mallaghan MP and local activists outside the new constituency office in Magherafelt town centre | Supplied

