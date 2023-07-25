Register
Sinn Féin welcomes Irish government pledge to fund training for health professions in Northern Ireland

News the Irish government is to fund training for more health professionals in NI, including physiotherapists, has been welcomed by Sinn Féin
By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

The Upper Bann spokesperson said: “It is hugely positive news that the Irish Government is working with local universities to fund student places to train more health professionals.

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd at Stormont. The Upper Bann MLA has welcomed news the Irish Government is to fund student places to train more health professionals including nurses and midwives as well as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerSinn Fein's John O'Dowd at Stormont. The Upper Bann MLA has welcomed news the Irish Government is to fund student places to train more health professionals including nurses and midwives as well as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
“Funding announced this week will see 50 places delivered to train physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

“This vital cross-border funding will also see more places available to train more student nurses and midwives, which is a major boost for the health service.

“At a time when our health service is facing huge pressure from short-staffing and chronic waiting lists following 13 years of savage Tory cuts that have seen student places slashed, this is a welcome development.

“We need the Executive restored now and parties working together to fix the problems in our health service and support our public services,” he said.

