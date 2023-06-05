Register
Sinn Féin's Mary O'Dowd welcomes news that cuts to youth services and early years projects will no longer go ahead

News that cuts to youth services and early years projects will not now go ahead is ‘a relief’ to many families and communities says Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

Cllr O’Dowd said: “News that cuts to youth services and other important projects like SureStart and the Pathway Fund will not go ahead is a huge relief for families and communities.

Sinn Féin councillor Mary O’Dowd who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.Sinn Féin councillor Mary O’Dowd who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
Sinn Féin councillor Mary O’Dowd who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
“These projects are a lifeline to many and crucial to children’s development in the early stages of life, particularly young people in disadvantaged areas and it’s absolutely paramount that they are protected.

“This announcement is a welcome step, but we now need to see an end to cruel and heartless cuts to other services.

“Children and young people are bearing the brunt of Tory austerity and one party’s refusal to form an Executive.

"We need the Assembly and Executive back up and running with no more delays and parties working together to support workers and families facing cruel Tory cuts."

The Department of Education confirmed last Thursday to proposed cuts would not be ‘proceeded with’.

