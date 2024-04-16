Stuart Dallas is an ‘inspiration to many young footballers’ in Mid Ulster - Buchanan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United star and Northern Ireland international, Dallas recently announced his retirement from professional football due to injury.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr Buchanan spoke of the contribution made by the Cookstown born player and wished him every success in the future.

“I rise today to pay tribute to the commitment, dedication and achievements of Stuart Dallas, a local lad from Cookstown who rose to the pinnacles of not only local football but also top flight Premiership and International football, including at the Euros in France in 2016.

Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas is an inspiration for many young footballers in Mid Ulster. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"Stuart grew up in Cookstown and played for Coagh United and Crusaders winning both the Irish League Cup and Setanta Sports Cup with Crusaders.

“After being capped at youth level for Northern Ireland, he gained his full senior cap in 2011 when he made his debut against Wales. During his career, he was capped 62 times for Northern Ireland, and scored on three occasions.”

Mr Buchanan said since he announced his retirement footballers, managers and pundits all spoke about his ability on the pitch and his commitment to whatever club he was playing with. He finished his professional career with Leeds United, a club he made 266 appearances for and scored 28 goals.