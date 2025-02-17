The A29 - a key route linking Dungannon with neighbouring towns like Cookstown - has long been plagued by congestion

Ian Irwin, a spokesperson of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in Dungannon, has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the A29 will be included in the Transport Plan for the Regional Strategic Transport Network (RSTNTP).

Mr Irwin has been lobbying for urgent action on the traffic congestion issue affecting the town of Dungannon and other routes along the A29 including Cookstown and Moneymore.

He has requested a feasibility study for a proposed bypass to alleviate the persistent delays along the A29, which runs through Dungannon.

Commenting upon receipt of confirmation from DFI Mr Irwin said: “The A29, a key route linking Dungannon with neighbouring towns like Cookstown, has long been plagued by severe congestion, particularly during peak travel times in the mornings and evenings. Local residents and commuters have expressed growing concern over the impact of these delays, with traffic frequently coming to a standstill due to a combination of four sets of traffic lights, multiple schools, a further education college, a hospital, and various side roads. While some drivers may divert via the M1 Motorway, this is not a viable option for agricultural vehicles and slow-moving traffic, which make up a significant portion of those affected”.

Ian Irwin UUP spokesperson in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

In response to a letter received from Mr Irwin, the Department for Infrastructure acknowledged his concerns and assured him that they are already considering the future of the A29 as part of the Transport Plan for the Regional Strategic Transport Network (RSTNTP).

Officials are currently working on this plan, which will outline priorities for the road, rail, and inter-urban bus networks for the next ten years. While no decisions have yet been made, the Department confirmed that options for a Dungannon Bypass will be considered during the development of the Transport Plan. The draft plan is expected to be open for public consultation in the second half of 2025.

“I am pleased to see that the Department for Infrastructure is taking this issue seriously,” said Mr Irwin. “The A29 is an essential route for the local community and local businesses. A bypass would be the most effective way to address the ongoing congestion and improve road safety for all users.”