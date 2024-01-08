TUV hits out at 'precious few examples' of respect over Mid Ulster Council's rejection of King Charles portrait

Mid Ulster Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) has hit out at Mid Ulster District Council's decision to reject a portrait of King Charles.

TUV spokesperson Glenn Moore said for all the talk of how Unionists would be respected in an all-Ireland there are "precious few examples of that respect" when it comes to the practical experience of people in Nationalist controlled areas.

He continued: "The recent decision of Mid Ulster Council to reject the offer of a portrait of His Majesty the King is a particularly stark example.

Traditional Unionist Voice spokesperson Glenn Moore. Credit: Submitted

"Here we had a case where the council was offered, free of charge, a portrait of our head of state and yet it was rejected.

"If Mid Ulster Council cannot find a space for a simple picture how can we be expected to believe Nationalist claims that they will respect Unionists?"