TUV hits out at 'precious few examples' of respect over Mid Ulster Council's rejection of King Charles portrait
TUV spokesperson Glenn Moore said for all the talk of how Unionists would be respected in an all-Ireland there are "precious few examples of that respect" when it comes to the practical experience of people in Nationalist controlled areas.
He continued: "The recent decision of Mid Ulster Council to reject the offer of a portrait of His Majesty the King is a particularly stark example.
"Here we had a case where the council was offered, free of charge, a portrait of our head of state and yet it was rejected.
"If Mid Ulster Council cannot find a space for a simple picture how can we be expected to believe Nationalist claims that they will respect Unionists?"
The Cabinet Office had written to the council indicating that all public authorities can apply for a portrait of HM The King to mark his reign.