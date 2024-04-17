TUV leader calls on Lagan Valley MP to resign and facilitate a by-election
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as leader of the DUP after being charged with historical sexual offences. He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court later this month.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will strenuously contest the charges.
The TUV leader had said that the people of Lagan Valley “deserve better.”
Mr Allister commented: “With Lagan Valley facing months of no voice and no representation in the House of Commons Jeffrey Donaldson should resign and allow a by-election.
“This constituency already has the ignominy of having an unelected MLA, following Jeffrey Donaldson’s refusal to serve Lagan Valley in Stormont, despite standing for election for that purpose. Now, it has no voice in Parliament.
"That is not good enough nor reflective of the interests of the people of Lagan Valley.”