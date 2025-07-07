TUV prompts equality probe into 'offensive' Pride window at Belfast City Hall - but Greens say it's an 'iconic' cultural landmark

Former Lord Mayor Micky Murray and Cara McCann from HERe NI - an LGBTQ+ group - gaze at the 'Pride window' in Belfast City Hall.

The installation of a Pride window at Belfast City Hall is being investigated by officials in a bid to determine whether the correct equality checks were carried out, after the TUV lodged a formal complaint on the matter.

​In May, a stained glass window featuring the slogan ‘Save Sodomy From Ulster’ was unveiled to mark the “contribution of Belfast’s LGBTQ+ community” to the city.

The window was branded offensive by the TUV, who have raised a number of issues with the equality screening process carried out by the council, such as a failure to engage with religious groups.

However, the Green Party has defended the installation – describing its as “iconic” and a “vital cultural and historical landmark”.

Cllr Anthony Flynn said the TUV “remain silent” on the origins of the sodomy slogan, “which was a campaign of bigotry that inflicted deep harm on LGBTQ+ people across Northern Ireland”.

Public bodies are required under the law to have equality schemes, which are signed off by the Equality Commission and help ensure compliance with equality law. That law requires them to show “due regard” to the need to promote equality of opportunity between persons of different religious belief, political opinion, racial group, age, marital status or sexual orientation.

A list of groups – including LGBTQ+ organisations and a range of religious groups are on the council’s list of consultees – but the TUV says there is “no evidence” that faith groups were consulted about this particular work.

The party says the complaint “highlights serious breaches” of the council’s own Equality Scheme – particularly the inclusion in the window of the “Save Sodomy from Ulster” slogan.

TUV equality spokesperson and party secretary Ann McClure said that many people - including but by no means limited to those who value Christian teaching - were “appalled to see the slogan ‘Save Sodomy from Ulster’ glorified in a public building funded by ratepayers”.

She added: “This is not a neutral or inclusive message – it’s a provocation, and it makes a mockery of the idea that City Hall belongs to everyone in Belfast.

“Such vulgar language should have no place in our chief civil building in Belfast. It wouldn’t happen in relation to any other movement and frankly no section of society should be granted an exemption from public decency.

“Such debasing of public discourse is something which needs to be resisted”.

She said the council had a legal duty to consider how this decision would affect people of faith and those with sincerely held beliefs about marriage and sexuality – but “that process never happened”. No screening, no consultation, no effort to understand how this would impact the people of faith.

The TUV says it is unclear whether any equality report was brought to committee – and says there was no publication of the outcomes of an equality screening process, which the party has told council is a breach of its duties.

The party is now calling for the “offensive portion” of the window to be covered or removed; for retrospective equality screening and proper consultation; and apology to faith communities who were “ignored and disrespected” – and a commitment to the principle of civic buildings reflecting the diversity of all citizens, “not just those with one ideological viewpoint”.

Green councillor Anthony Flynn said: “The LGBTQ+ window at City Hall is now an iconic feature. Its design incorporates powerful imagery and references that reflect key moments in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights in Northern Ireland.

“This includes a quote from journalist Lyra McKee, who was tragically murdered by dissident republicans, symbolic emblems from historic campaigns, such as decriminalisation and marriage equality, and a photo depiction of Tarlach Mac Niallais wearing his 'Save Sodomy from Ulster' T-shirt, which was an act of protest against the discriminatory 'Save Ulster from Sodomy' campaign led by Rev Dr Ian Paisley.”

“In recent days, members of the TUV have taken issue with one particular slogan featured in the design,” he said. “Yet they remain silent on the origins of that slogan, which was a campaign of bigotry that inflicted deep harm on LGBTQ+ people across Northern Ireland. It’s deeply hypocritical to take offence at the response while ignoring the damage caused by the original message.”

He accused the TUV of “engaging in performative culture wars rather than offering any meaningful solutions for the working-class communities they claim to represent”.

Mr Flynn said the window “received unanimous support, including from the TUV” – but the party says it is “unaware of any opportunity provided to councillors to voice either support or opposition to the window”.

A council spokesperson said a complaint “is currently being investigated.”