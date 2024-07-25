Two-child cap on universal credit cruel and unnecessary, says Eastwood

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
The two-child cap on universal credit is cruel and unnecessary, Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said.

The Lagan Valley MP was speaking after voting to abolish the limit on an amendment by the Labour Government in Parliament.

The policy prevents parents from claiming universal credit or tax credits for more than two children.

“I am proud to have voted in Parliament to support an amendment calling for an end to the two-child limit to universal credit,” she said.

Sorcha Eastwood MP votes against proposed two-child cap on universal credit. Pic credit: Alliance
Sorcha Eastwood MP votes against proposed two-child cap on universal credit. Pic credit: Alliance

Poverty is not a choice – it is a result of political decisions. This cruel and unnecessary policy will achieve nothing except putting thousands more families and children into poverty.

“It was a deeply disappointing move from the new Government.

"Even in purely financial terms, it does not make sense, with taxpayers not saving money and in fact a cost to them, as untold damage is done to many lives.

"It is vital we take every opportunity we can to get rid of this disgraceful policy.”

