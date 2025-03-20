UK Government's benefits move ‘cruel and cowardly’, says Lagan Valley MP
The Lagan Valley MP said the measures, which include eligibility being narrowed for Personal Independence Payments, a change in how Universal Credit is assessed, and a consultation on merging Jobseeker’s Allowance and Employment Support Allowance, would simple drive more people and families into deep financial hardship.
“One in five people, and 30% of children, are living in poverty. Nearly half of those people are either disabled or live with a disabled person,” said Ms Eastwood.
“But while an estimated £50 billion could be raised from wealth and £42 billion is owed to HMRC in unpaid taxes, the Government is once again going after the most vulnerable in our society. It is a cruel and cowardly move.
“This is a false economy. Stripping away support without putting proper systems in place will push more people into poverty, increase demand on already overstretched health and social care services, and worsen existing inequalities.
“People deserve dignity, security, the right support to live independently and where possible, to work. If the Government is serious about improving the system, they must listen to those affected - not bulldoze ahead with harmful, ill-conceived reforms.”
Alliance Communities spokesperson Sian Mulholland said people needed to be prioritised.
“We need to have a welfare system which puts people’s needs at its heart,” she said.
“Alliance will be calling on the Communities Minister to urgently outline options so we can do all we can to fight for equity for everyone here.”