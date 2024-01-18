Ulster Unionist Party representatives meet Mid Ulster PSNI commander to discuss range of issues
Ulster Unionist Party representatives recently met with the Mid Ulster district PSNI commander, Michael O'Loan, to discuss a range of issues affecting their constituents.
Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson, who was part of the delegation, said he looked forward to regular engagment with the PSN.
He said: “A meeting was held between the PSNI Mid-Ulster District Commander and Mid Ulster UUP, in Cookstown Police Station.
"A number of issues were raised and discussed over the course of the meeting, ranging from youth engagement, local issues and wider policing issues".