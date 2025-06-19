Unionists accuse UK government of rolling over to the EU on veterinary medicines

Carla Lockhart MP

​Unionist politicians have slammed the government’s proposals for veterinary medicines – accusing the government of rolling over to the EU and warning of a worsening situation for farmers.

​They were responding to the Secretary of State’s announcement of two schemes designed to ease the flow of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland when a ‘grace period’ under the Windsor Framework expires at the end of the year.

However, Hilary Benn says that that in the vast majority of cases, vets, farmers and pet owners will continue to have access to the medicines they need.

TUV Leader Jim Allister said Mr Benn’s statement cannot conceal “the lamentable failure of the government to stand up to the EU”.

The North Antrim MP said: “It is the EU’s preposterous assertion of sovereignty over Northern Ireland and our agricultural industry which has produced this crisis whereby traditional supplies from GB are being jeopardised.

“Instead of standing up for Northern Ireland the government has largely rolled over, devoting its energy to encouraging reorientation of our supplies so that they come from the EU, not GB. Diversion of trade is obvious, despite the attempt to dress it up as ‘taking the steps needed’ to continue supplies of veterinary medicines”.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said that now the government have agreed to implement the Windsor Framework’s requirements in full, the situation facing farmers will continue to deteriorate. ‘‘Although these latest proposals are presented as progress, the stark reality is that the Government has chosen to prioritise placating the EU over protecting the interests of animals, vets, farmers, and the wider agri-food sector in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Benn outlined the plans in a written ministerial statement. He said ensuring the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland was of critical importance. He said: "To that end we have seen significant progress as large sections of the pharmaceutical industry have taken and are taking the steps needed to continue to supply veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland ," he said.