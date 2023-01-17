Lack of an Executive will ‘continue to impact’ on pressures in the health service, says Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson who thanked staff working in health and social care for their work over Christmas.

The Upper Bann MLA also cautioned the ‘twindemic - recovery from Covid while managing other pressures emerging from other respiratory conditions - will continue to impact due to the absence of an Executive’.

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson.

The Upper Bann MLA said the lack of a comprehensive response due to no Executive had increased the difficulties being faced.

“Unfortunately Northern Ireland was already in a considerably worse position than neighbouring jurisdictions with regards to waiting times before this winter, and so the scenes of crowding we have seen unfolding across the UK are proportionately worse here,” he said.

“This is not a theoretical issue – it has seriously detrimental effects to the health and well-being of our people here.

“It also has a seriously detrimental effect on those working within the system, who continue to do so without safe staffing legislation and thus in much poorer conditions than they need and deserve. They have my and my colleagues’ sincere gratitude for all they are doing, often in nearly impossible circumstances.