UUP representative expresses alarm at the number of registered sex offenders in Dungannon area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Ulster Unionist Party representative in Dungannon, Ian Irwin has voiced concern at the number of registered sex offenders currently residing in the town and surrounding area.

This follows confirmation from PSNI in response to an FOI request that as per November 2024 ‘there are 53 Registered Sexual Offenders (incorporating those living in the community and being incarcerated) in the BT70 and BT71 postal areas’.

Commenting on the figure, Mr Irwin said: “It is quite alarming that such a high number of registered sex offenders are living in the Dungannon area. While we appreciate everyone has a right to live freely, more must be done to make people feel safe in and around the market town.

Ulster Unionist representative Ian Irwin.Ulster Unionist representative Ian Irwin.
"As a father of three daughters, I am alarmed at the recent increase in violence against women and young girls. Police should be more transparent with parents, children, and wider society on the possible dangers who live amongst them”.

