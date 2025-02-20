UUP's Irwin 'bemused' that local governing body has no records of damaged signs or associated repair costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Dungannon spokesperson Ian Irwin has expressed his disbelief that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) does not hold records of damaged road signs or the costs associated with their repair or replacement.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to an FOI request from Mr Irwin, DfI confirmed that, while inspections are carried out regularly on public roads and footways to identify defects, including damaged or vandalised signs, the Department does not maintain specific records regarding the number of signs displaying the name “Londonderry” or the details of their damage, removal, or repair costs.

Mr Irwin, local UUP representative, voiced his concerns over the lack of transparency and proper record-keeping, particularly with regard to the significant number of signs that have been reported as defective in recent years. According to the DfI’s own records, a total of 3,338 road signs across the Mid-Ulster area were noted as defective between January 2021 and January 2025. However, no breakdown was provided for those signs displaying “Londonderry” nor the associated repair costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Dungannon spokesperson Ian Irwin. Credit: Supplied

Irwin said: “It is deeply concerning and, quite frankly, baffling that a local governing body responsible for road safety and infrastructure doesn’t keep basic records on the damage or vandalism to public signs. Even more troubling is that there is no information on the costs of repairing these vital safety assets. This lack of accountability undermines public confidence in the management of our local roads.”

He added: “Road signs are essential for guiding motorists and ensuring the safety of everyone on our roads. Whether they’re damaged by weather, accidents, or vandalism, we must know how many are affected and the costs involved in repairs.”