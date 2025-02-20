UUP's Irwin 'bemused' that local governing body has no records of damaged signs or associated repair costs
In response to an FOI request from Mr Irwin, DfI confirmed that, while inspections are carried out regularly on public roads and footways to identify defects, including damaged or vandalised signs, the Department does not maintain specific records regarding the number of signs displaying the name “Londonderry” or the details of their damage, removal, or repair costs.
Mr Irwin, local UUP representative, voiced his concerns over the lack of transparency and proper record-keeping, particularly with regard to the significant number of signs that have been reported as defective in recent years. According to the DfI’s own records, a total of 3,338 road signs across the Mid-Ulster area were noted as defective between January 2021 and January 2025. However, no breakdown was provided for those signs displaying “Londonderry” nor the associated repair costs.
Irwin said: “It is deeply concerning and, quite frankly, baffling that a local governing body responsible for road safety and infrastructure doesn’t keep basic records on the damage or vandalism to public signs. Even more troubling is that there is no information on the costs of repairing these vital safety assets. This lack of accountability undermines public confidence in the management of our local roads.”
He added: “Road signs are essential for guiding motorists and ensuring the safety of everyone on our roads. Whether they’re damaged by weather, accidents, or vandalism, we must know how many are affected and the costs involved in repairs.”