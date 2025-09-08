Videos of Northern Ireland fans' chants at Palestinian protestors go viral online

Screenshot of a video in which Northern Ireland fans chant at pro-Palestine demonstrators in Cologne.

​A video of a group of Northern Ireland football fans chanting at a pro-Palestine parade during a recent away game has gone viral online.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Footage appeared on social media showing a group of fans chanting an anti-Palestine slogan ahead of a recent game in Luxembourg – and has seemingly been replicated elsewhere, including by pro-Israel protestors in Australia.

A video appeared online after Northern Ireland’s clash with Luxembourg last week at the Stade de Luxembourg. It showed a group of fans outside a pub chanting at a pro-Palestine demonstration passing them. They are heard singing ‘you can stick your Palestine up your ****’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was apparently repeated ahead of Sunday night’s match against Germany in Cologne. A video posted on the Northern Ireland supporters’ Our Wee Country page on Facebook apparently showed fans chanting at another Palestine march in the city.

The videos prompted a large amount of reaction online – both for and against – with the chant apparently being replicated Down Under.

On Bondi Beach in Sydney Australia, counter-protestors at a pro-Palestinian rally filmed themselves singing the same chant used by Northern Ireland supporters earlier in the week.

The videos of the Northern Ireland supporters were shared on various pro-Israel and right wing social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist and commentator Emily Schrader, founder of the Iran Israel Alliance, said the fans “have had enough of the free Palestine death cult”.

Pro-Israel campaigner Yoseph Haddad shared the video with the comment: “Every Israeli must understand… the world is not against us”.

He added: “Those who are against us are the extremist immigrants who flooded the West, joined by woke groups whose agenda is to bring down the West anyway… Add to that weak governments that are afraid to confront and deal with extremists, and there you have the recipe for hatred and incitement against us. Without the extremist immigrants, 90% of the disgusting things we’re seeing in the West wouldn’t be happening!

“In short, what can I tell you, I’ve been singing it with them for an hour already”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning Point UK, which describes itself as a conservative activist and political organisation, shared the post with the caption “Northern Ireland fans respond to a passing Palestine march during an away game in Luxembourg!”

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, shared the video saying “Northern Ireland football fans react to hamas rally”.

Not all NI football fans were impressed with the chanting. A prominent (anonymous) Irish League football account called ‘Irish League Grounds’ posted on X: “As a NI fan, not in my name” – adding “When did NI fans become a political group? Did we vote on a manifesto? Nope!”. Others responded in support of the fans, such as one fan who said: “I think it's great. Well done boys”. Irish League grounds responded: “But not a view shared by all NI fans. So if you are going to spout personal political beliefs, do it away from NI games”.