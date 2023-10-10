The Northern Ireland Youth Assembly is seeking young people from Mid Ulster in Years 9-12 to apply to become members of the 2023 -2025 Youth Assembly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Youth Assembly, which was founded in 2021, is an opportunity for young people to share their views on issues of importance to them and to directly influence decisions taken by the Northern Ireland Assembly and other key policy makers.

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey said: “I am delighted to announce that applications to the Youth Assembly are now open. It has been an absolute privilege for me to work with the inaugural Youth Assembly, which ran from 2021 -2023. During that time, I, and indeed many others, have been impressed by the enthusiasm with which the Youth Assembly Members grasped the platform they had, and the insights and fresh thinking they provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our previous Youth Assembly Members worked tirelessly to explore, debate and make recommendations on a number of important societal issues such as climate change, education, mental health and the rights of children and young people. They provided the perspective of young people to a wide range of public bodies and decision makers and have certainly laid a positive path for the new intake of Members. I have no doubt that this new intake of young people will make the second Youth Assembly a resounding success.”

Young people who are selected to be part of the Youth Assembly will be offered a range of training and support. This will include learning about how the Assembly works, making presentations, conducting research and talking to experts about issues of concern. Credit: Google Maps

During their two-year term, Youth Assembly Members will meet regularly in Parliament Buildings, in meetings chaired by the Assembly Speaker. They will also participate in focussed committee meetings to discuss their ideas, views and recommendations in greater detail.

Young people who are selected to be part of the Youth Assembly will be offered a range of training and support. This will include learning about how the Assembly works, making presentations, conducting research and talking to experts about issues of concern. Applications can be made online by visiting the NI Youth Assembly website, and close on October 16 at 5pm.