'You're badgering a witness' - Paula Bradshaw rejects question on First Minister's employment of Michael McMonagle

​The First Minister and the Alliance chair of the Executive Office committee rejected a question about Michelle O’Neill’s employment of former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle.

The now-convicted paedophile was employed by Ms O’Neill for three months in 2020, before a police investigation into him began, and while she was deputy First Minister.

He was supposedly employed in a “full-time” role in the Sinn Fein MLA’s Mid Ulster constituency office, while also working as a party press officer and for the West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley.

The First Minister has refused to answer any questions on the matter – including whether she declared McMonagle’s other roles within Sinn Fein when she employed him.

Paula Bradshaw told Timothy Gaston that a question on Michael McMonagle's employment was not relevant.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston attempted to raise the issue at the First Minister’s evidence session on Wednesday, but was closed down by the Alliance chair Paula Bradshaw.

The North Antrim MLA said he was drawing on the requirements of the ministerial code which “requires ministers to observe the highest standards in relation to the stewardship of public funds”. He asked how many days per week had Mr McMonagle worked in the Sinn Fein leader’s constituency office.

Ms Bradshaw said “you know it has to be under the remit of the Executive Office”. Mr Gaston pointed to the ministerial code and asked if it applied to the First Minister – which she accepted it did. He asked again how many days did McMonagle work in her office.

The First Minister said “I’m not answering questions that are not for this committee”. Ms Bradshaw said “That’s an employment contract”.

Asked if the ministerial code was being set aside, and doesn’t apply to the First Minister, Ms Bradshaw said “It doesn’t apply to the Executive Office”. The TUV MLA said it was an issue about confidence in those leading the government of Northern Ireland.

Ms Bradshaw said it was a matter for the Assembly Commission or the Standards Commissioner and accused Mr Gaston of “badgering a witness”.

Michelle O’Neill said she takes her pledge of office very seriously and “would stand over my role in all of those things”.