Portuguese adventure for SERC IT students as they complete their final term abroad

Twelve students from South Eastern Regional College completed their last term with a fully funded Turing Scheme work and study placement in Braga, Portugal.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The students from across the College’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses were completing the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT.

Donna O’Loughlin, one of the Lecturing team who accompanied the group said: “The students were involved in IT roles in a variety of sectors. Several of them worked in different educational settings and undertook roles which involved improving school websites, wiping laptops and installing software for the new academic year, and setting up PCs for examination administration. One student designed a website for a hairdressing business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For some students this was the first time they had travelled outside of the UK without family members, so the whole experience took them out of their comfort zone, helping expand their transversal skills such as adaptability, independence, and confidence.

(Back L-R) Lecturer Donna O'Loughlin with students Taylor Agnew, Craig Stewart, Dale Bonnes, Levi Adams, Robert Donnan, Cameron Aulton, Jemima Robinson, Rebecca McCloughlin, and Lecturer Jennifer Dean, (Front L-R) Nathan Marsh, Kacper Szewczyk, Artjoms Silkins and Amy Brown. Pic credit: SERC

"The placements allowed them to develop their IT knowledge and put into practice the knowledge, skills and experience they have already gained through their studies.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world.

This is a life changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability or T-Skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.