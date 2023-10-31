Register
£1.5m worth of good news for Antrim pool users

A major revamp this winter is set to bring a new look swimming pool area and changing rooms to the popular Antrim Forum leisure complex.
By Nikki Foster-IrvineContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:37 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:37 GMT
Thanks to a £1.5m investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, brand new changing facilities as well as extra showers, more family cubicles and a greater number of accessible cubicles are on the way.

The pool area will also be transformed with new pool lining and decks.

The swimming pool will be closed from Monday, November 6 while refurbishment works are underway. The refurbishment is expected to be completed early next year.

A major revamp at Antrim Forum is set to bring new look swimming pool and changing areas. (Pic: Contributed).A major revamp at Antrim Forum is set to bring new look swimming pool and changing areas. (Pic: Contributed).
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “This recent investment to the pool is part of ongoing investments to create world-class facilities at Antrim Forum.

"A £2.4m fitness suite refurbishment at Antrim Forum was recently completed while £1.5m worth of improvements to two fitness studios and an athletics facilities upgrade, as well as a transformed swimming pool and changing area, are on the way.

"Customers are encouraged to use alternative leisure facilities at Sixmile Leisure Centre and the Valley Leisure Centre during the pool area refurbishment.

"Antrim Forum users with MORE leisure memberships have been contacted with details of other facilities and the option to pause their membership during the work.”

Commenting on the works, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “I’m delighted that the swimming pool and swimming facilities at Antrim Forum are to receive such an impressive upgrade.

“This further enhancement at Antrim Forum is testament to our commitment to delivering excellent leisure services at an affordable rate to our residents.”

