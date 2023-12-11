PSNI issue an appeal for witnesses following 'serious' crash in Craigavon last week after which three people were taken to hospital.

Today the PSNI said it is investigating the crash on the Tullygally East Road which happened on the December 6 and appealed for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage to please get in touch by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 248 of 06/12/23.

-

Emergency services including the NI Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance NI and the PSNI attended a serious road traffic collision on the Tullygally Road East, Craigavon at the crossroads junction with Meadowbrook and the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

Last week police said three people were taken to hospital after the crash which involved a vehicle and pedestrians.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in the Tullygally Road east area of Craigavon at approximately 8.50 this morning, Wednesday 6th December. Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.