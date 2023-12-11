PSNI issue witness appeal following 'serious' crash in Craigavon after which three people were taken to hospital
Today the PSNI said it is investigating the crash on the Tullygally East Road which happened on the December 6 and appealed for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage to please get in touch by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 248 of 06/12/23.
Last week police said three people were taken to hospital after the crash which involved a vehicle and pedestrians.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in the Tullygally Road east area of Craigavon at approximately 8.50 this morning, Wednesday 6th December. Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 248 of 06/12/23.”