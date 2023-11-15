PSNI to close road at crash scene near Markethill where Whitecross woman Judith McMullan lost her life in July
Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area, died at the scene of the collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday 31 July.
Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating the fatal collision will be testing at the scene on Thursday 16th November.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road is expected to be closed from 10.30am until approximately 1pm. The closure will be in place between Cladymilltown Road and Bessbrook Road. There will be access for local residents. We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”
At the time of the crash police said there had been a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm. Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene.