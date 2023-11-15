A road near Markethill, which was the scene of a crash in which a 35-year-old woman died, is to be closed by the PSNI on Thursday as it carries out its investigation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area, died at the scene of the collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday 31 July.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI is to close the Mowhan Road, Markethill, Co Armagh on Thursday November 16 as it carries out its investigation following a serious road crash which led to the death of Whitecross woman Judith McMullan.

-

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating the fatal collision will be testing at the scene on Thursday 16th November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road is expected to be closed from 10.30am until approximately 1pm. The closure will be in place between Cladymilltown Road and Bessbrook Road. There will be access for local residents. We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”