Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) North Coast has been named Northern Ireland’s ‘999 Hero’ at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards 2024.

RNLI North Coast includes RNLI Portrush, RNLI Redbay (Cushendall) and RNLI Lifeguards Northern Ireland.

RNLI Portrush Coxswain / Mechanic Dave Robinson said: “It’s a nice feeling to be recognised for the work we do round the coastline, with ourselves and the lifeguards.

“There are lots of beautiful beaches and rocky coastlines on the North Coast that attract a lot of people doing water sports, cliff walking and generally enjoying the beaches and water.

RNLI North Coast team members David Robinson and Beni McAllister received the award from Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes and stars of the popular Blue Lights TV series, Joanne Crawford and Desmond Eastwood. CREDIT KEVIN SCOTT

“When that pager goes off, you’ve no idea what you’re going into until you arrive at the station and get a brief to tell you where you’re going. It literally could be anything. The water is very dangerous and you can get caught out very easily, especially with an offshore wind. We are a very close team though. We’re with each other a lot as we train on a regular basis, so we know what we’re doing,” added Dave.

To provide this crucial service requires massive financial support, as Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister explained.

“We’re operational 365 days a year, at a cost of millions each year, so we depend a lot a lot on the public, and our fundraisers put a lot of work in for us,” said Beni.

“In an average year, we probably launch about 50 times with the summer being particularly busy with more visitors along the coastline.

“Our crews and shore crews are all volunteers, and we have a great mix of people with experience in different areas, including an A&E consultant, a GP, police officers, paramedics, architects and people with marine backgrounds. Every call is different, and within a quick space of time you’re deciding who is best suited to go.

“We are a big team. We’re a family here, and we have a connection across the coastline with other stations. We cover each other and we back each other up at flank stations. If we have a bigger shout or a longer shout then we support each other.

“All our funding comes from donations and legacies, so, yes, we rely totally on those kind donations from people on the street who help us do what we do,” he added.

Almost 400 people attended the star-studded Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards ceremony which was hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Cool FM’s Pete Snodden at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra.

The prestigious ‘999 Hero’ award was sponsored by Irish-owned pizza chain Four Star Pizza.

Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes said: “We are truly honoured to present this year’s 999 Hero award to the staff and volunteers from the RNLI on the North Coast who provide a vital lifeline to hundreds of people who are involved in accidents at sea every year.