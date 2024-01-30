Sorcha Eastwood announced as Alliance general election candidate for Lagan Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lifelong resident of the constituency, Sorcha has been a Lagan Valley MLA since 2022, having previously served as Lisburn Councillor since 2019.

In the most recent Westminster Election, she cut current MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s majority by two-thirds.

She said it was the honour of a lifetime to represent the increasingly diverse constituency and the General Election would be an opportunity for everyone in it to ‘help finish the job’ and secure the Westminster seat.

“It has been the honour of my life to represent people across Lagan Valley as their MLA over the past two years,” she said.

“It is an increasingly diverse constituency, made even more so by the forthcoming boundary changes.

"My colleagues and I work hard every day to represent everyone and that has been reflected by the increased support for Alliance in that time.

“The party has gone from strength to strength across Lagan Valley in recent years, growing our number of MLAs and Councillors.

"Nowhere is this more evident than in the last General Election, where thanks to votes across the local area, we reduced the DUP’s majority substantially.

“The forthcoming General Election is an opportunity for everyone in Lagan Valley to make their voices heard and help finish that job by securing the Westminster seat.