A quick-thinking member of the public has been thanked by the RNLI for a timely call that helped to rescue a kayaker at Islandmagee

Both Larne lifeboats responded on Friday (July 7) at 5.24pm to reports of a person in the water at Portmuck.

The kayak was discovered roughly half a mile north of Muck Island but there was no sign of any person nearby.

The RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat crew continued their search and found the kayaker in the water near Portmuck Harbour holding onto a paddle and being supported with a buoyancy aid.

RNLI volunteers responding to reports of a person in the water at Portmuck. Photo submitted by the RNLI

The casualty was recovered into the all-weather lifeboat and checked to ensure there were no injuries or any effects of being in the water. Apart from feeling cold, the RNLI stated, the person was well and in good spirits.

Meanwhile, the inshore lifeboat crew recovered the kayak from the earlier reported location north of Muck Island.

The kayaker was brought to Portmuck Harbour and transferred to the care of the mobile Coastguard team.

Speaking after the call, Allan Dorman , Larne RNLI’s operation manager, said: ‘We’d like to thank the member of the public who called the Coastguard when they saw the casualty fall into the water. Without their timely call this could have had a very different result.

“It’s essential when you plan to go on the water that you have a buoyancy aid or any form of flotation device and important to make sure you have a way of contacting the shore should you get into difficulties on the water.