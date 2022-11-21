Police said nothing untoward was found during a security alert in Craigavon this afternoon.

The PSNI said the incident, at the Lake Road area not far from the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, is now over.

Traffic is slow along the Moyraverty Road onto Lake Road and this is causing tailback across the network in Craigavon as schools in the area close for the day.

Some parents were struggling to get to collect children via their normal route and, with diversions, traffic was almost gridlocked at times.

There was a mass exodos from South Lakes Leisure Centre as the road to Lurgan from the centre was sealed off by Army Technical Officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The security alert at the Lake Road area of Craigavon is now over. Officers conducted a public safety operation in the area and a suspicious object located has been declared as nothing untoward.

The Lake Road, which was partially closed between roundabout two and roundabout four, has now reopened.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance during this time.”

Earlier the police said: “Police are currently in attendance following a suspicious object found in the Lake Road area of Craigavon.

"Lake Road is partially closed in both directions, diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.