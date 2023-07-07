A major road improvement scheme on the Prince William Road Lisburn is expected to take nine months to complete

A major road improvement scheme on the Prince William Road at Ballymacash is expected to take at least nine months to complete and motorists are being warned to expect disruption,

The improvement work, which will be carried out by developers following planning permission for residential development in the area, includes the widening of the Prince William Road, extension of the existing underpass at the location and provision of a new traffic signal junction at Ballymacash Road including the provision of PUFFIN controlled pedestrian crossings within the junction layout.

The scheme will take approximately nine months to fully complete.

Given the busy nature of Prince William Road, to construct the scheme safely it will be necessary to close the Prince William Road Northbound from Knockmore Road to Nettlehill Road from July 17 for six weeks. A diversion for traffic will be in place via the Antrim Road, Pond Park Road and Derriaghy Road.

A major road improvement scheme is set to get underway on the Prince William Road on July 17. Pic credit: Google

Ballymacash Road (west) will also close for two weeks and Ballymacash (east) into Lisburn will close for up to six months from July 17.

From September the Prince William Road will revert to two-way traffic with the remainder of the works completed with a mixture of two-way traffic and off peak lane closures.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will also be in force during construction of the scheme.

Further road closures will be required towards the end of the scheme for surfacing of the junction, however these will be planned to minimise the effect on traffic.

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has welcomed the news that the work is set to commence. "Whilst there will be disruption it is vital the road infrastructure is upgraded to improve the movement of vehicles in this area and also to provide a safer environment for pedestrians at what has been a dangerous junction which has had many adverse incidents of the years.

"This latest improvement scheme is the culmination of years of representation which led to the Ballinderry Road/Knockmore Road junction improvement scheme and then the Prince William/Knockmore Junction scheme beside the Laurelhill Sportzone.