A2 Coast Road, Larne: O’Dowd announces £120,000 road safety works programme
The works, will which involve intensive rock scaling and clifftop drainage, will commence on Monday, November 25, 2024.
Minister O’Dowd said: “The A2 Coast Road at the Black Arch is an area susceptible to rockfall. The planned safety works will involve rock scaling to remove loose rocks and boulders from the rock face which will reduce the risk of further rockfalls onto the carriageway. The work is expected to be substantially completed by Friday, December 20, 2024. I would like to thank the travelling public for their patience while this essential road safety work is carried out.”
To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a continuous road closure from Monday, November 25, 2024 until Friday, December 20, 2024.
For safety reasons there will also be no pedestrian access during the duration of the works.
During the times of the road closures diversionary routes will be signed as follows:
- C72 Branch Road, C72 Old Glenarm Road and U4106 Victoria Road and vice-versa.
The Department for Infrastructure has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience; however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Friday, December 20; however, the The Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.
