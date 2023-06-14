The Department for Infrastructure and Phoenix Gas will continue to monitor a section of the Shore Road following reports of considerable traffic disruption.

It comes as a 26-week Phoenix Gas pipeline installation scheme commenced on Monday morning along the busy route.

Motorists were advised to expect delays with work being carried out on the Belfast-bound carriageway from Station Road, Whiteabbey, back towards Carrickfergus until early December 2023.

DfI and Phoenix Gas both confirmed that measures would be put in place from this morning (Wednesday, June 14) to alleviate the flow of traffic following complaints of congestion in the area.

Traffic disruption continued to be reported along the A2 Shore Road this morning (June 14).

However, early rush hour motorists were still experiencing disruption, according to East Antrim MLA John Stewart. "[DfI] and Phoenix came back yesterday (June 13) to confirm that two lanes would now operate Belfast-bound until lunch time each day. I’m extremely frustrated that despite these assurances this has not happened this morning and again many of you are experiencing unacceptable delays as a result,” the UUP representative added.

A spokesperson for Phoenix Energy said that the company are carrying out essential network reinforcement works on the Shore Road Newtownabbey to support the needs of its existing and growing customer base. “We regret the level of impact this is having to commuter traffic Belfast bound,” the spokesperson added.

“We carried out extensive local engagement prior to construction work commencing and continue to proactively engage with third party agencies to consider further traffic alleviation measures.

“Phoenix Energy are committed to carrying out these works in a manner that minimises wider impact for the duration of these essential works, and we will keep local representatives informed of progress with the work and with any proposed traffic management considerations. Timescales and updates on the works will be available across our digital platforms."

The energy company added that two lanes will be made available from 80-90 metres on the approach to the roundabout until after evening rush hour on Friday, June 16.

Over the weekend, the distance will be shortened to around 40 metres to allow essential works to take place off-peak.

From Monday, June 19, two lanes will be available during the rush hour period.

A DfI spokesperson added: “Departmental officials visited the site of the Phoenix Gas works yesterday to monitor the traffic management following reports of congestion on the A2 Shore Road.

"It was evident that the main issues were due to there being only one lane (lane 2) of Belfast bound traffic able to access Station Road Roundabout. This resulted in large tailbacks when cars waiting to turn right onto Station Road were holding up motorists wishing to go straight ahead to Belfast. An option to have two lanes in the Belfast direction in the morning peak was considered.

"However, on closer investigation it was not possible to provide this within the space available and an alternative proposal to make two lanes available on the approach to the roundabout during the morning peak was implemented. It is hoped that this will help to alleviate some of the congestion.