A26 Moira Road resurfacing scheme to begin in January, when and where are the lane and road closures?
The roadworks are due to commence on Monday, January 8, beginning about 100m south of the Gobrana Road junction and extending for approximately 1.6km to 150m north of the Poplar Road junction.
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said the works “will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road”.
To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement temporary traffic management arrangements. A lane closure will be in place between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, from Monday, January 8 until Friday, February 23.
Additionally, a road closure will be required to facilitate the laying of the surface course, between the hours of 5am on Saturday, February 10 and 10pm on Sunday, February 11. During these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place via B101 Dundrod Road, A501 Sheepwalk Road, A30 Lisburn Road and vice versa.
Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.
The Department said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey, to follow the alternative route where necessary and to adhere to the temporary speed restriction when travelling through the site.
Completion of the work by February 23 is dependent on favourable weather conditions.