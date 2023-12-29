Register
BREAKING

A26 Moira Road resurfacing scheme to begin in January, when and where are the lane and road closures?

Motorists are being warned of lane and road closures to accommodate a resurfacing scheme on the busy A26 Moira Road, Crumlin.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The roadworks are due to commence on Monday, January 8, beginning about 100m south of the Gobrana Road junction and extending for approximately 1.6km to 150m north of the Poplar Road junction.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said the works “will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road”.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement temporary traffic management arrangements. A lane closure will be in place between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, from Monday, January 8 until Friday, February 23.

Most Popular
A resurfacing scheme on the A26 Moira Road will commence on Monday, January 8 from about 100m south of the Gobrana Road junction and extending for approximately 1.6km to 150m north of the Poplar Road junction. Picture: GoogleA resurfacing scheme on the A26 Moira Road will commence on Monday, January 8 from about 100m south of the Gobrana Road junction and extending for approximately 1.6km to 150m north of the Poplar Road junction. Picture: Google
A resurfacing scheme on the A26 Moira Road will commence on Monday, January 8 from about 100m south of the Gobrana Road junction and extending for approximately 1.6km to 150m north of the Poplar Road junction. Picture: Google

Additionally, a road closure will be required to facilitate the laying of the surface course, between the hours of 5am on Saturday, February 10 and 10pm on Sunday, February 11. During these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place via B101 Dundrod Road, A501 Sheepwalk Road, A30 Lisburn Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Read More
Derriaghy Road resurfacing scheme to begin in Lisburn, when will the roads be cl...

The Department said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey, to follow the alternative route where necessary and to adhere to the temporary speed restriction when travelling through the site.

Completion of the work by February 23 is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

Related topics:Department for InfrastructureMotorists