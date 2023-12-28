Road-users in Lisburn are being warned of road closures and diversions as a result of a major resurfacing scheme.

The Derriaghy Road carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme will begin on Monday, January 8.

The Department for Infrastructure said the scheme, extending from McKinstry Road junction to Oldpark Road, “will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

Road-users are advised that in order to facilitate the work, it will be necessary to implement the works in two separate phases.

Phase 1 – Oldpark Road junction to Belsize Road junction will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday, January 8 until Friday, March 15, between 8.00am and 6.00pm.

During these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place via Wilmar Road - A512 McKinstry Road - Belsize Road and vice versa where operations permit. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Phase 2 – Belsize Road junction to McKinstry Road junction will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Tuesday, March 19 until Friday, May 17, hours of duration to be confirmed.

During these dates, a signed diversionary route will be in place via Boomers Road - Belsize Road - Derriaghy Road and vice versa where operations permit. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said the work operations and traffic management arrangements had been programmed to minimise inconvenience, however motorists should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journey.