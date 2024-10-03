A5 upgrade: 'We are thinking about all those lives lost and the families and communities devastated'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the A5 N2 Cross Border Committee have welcomed the announcement by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd that the long-awaited A5 upgrade project has been approved by the Executive.

Chair of the A5/N2 Cross Border Committee, Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Gael Gildernew said there had been a "significant increase in deaths" on the roads.

She said: “We very much welcome Minister O’Dowd’s announcement giving the green light to the A5 project.

"The significant increase in deaths on our roads over the last number of years has been well publicised, and on this significant day, we are thinking about all those lives lost and the families, friends and communities devastated by these tragic losses.

Councillor Gael Gildernew. Credit: Supplied

“The work confirmed today on the first section between Strabane and Ballygawley will significantly improve the safety of all our citizens travelling to and from the Northwest.

"As well as improving safety standards, the proposed road improvements will deliver on regional and cross-border connectivity, helping to facilitate the sustainable development of the Northwest region and support economic growth. We look forward to the outworkings of the statutory process and start of the construction phase in 2025.

Councillor Gildernew added that while the news is something they had lobbied for consisently, their jobs are finished.

She added: "We will continue to seek progress on the projects along the remainder of the A5, the N2 and Donegal TEN-T to ensure that the entire Northwest region connectivity and safety is improved.”

Speaking during the announcement on Wednesday, Mr O’Dowd stressed the project is about saving lives.

He said the first part of the project will begin between Strabane and Ballygawley, which is half of the total project, as this is where many of the deaths and injuries have taken place on the road.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA described it as a "momentous day".

She said the setbacks have been well documented but the announcement is "turning a new chapter" to fully enjoy the benefits of the road.

The Mid Ulster MLA stressed the four-party executive have come together for the common good and work on the road is "ultimately about saving lives" in addition to the economic benefits it will bring.