Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd says work will start early next year on long-awaited £1 billion A5 dual carriageway

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 17:44 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 17:54 BST
The Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has given the go-ahead for the long-awaited £1 billion A5 dual carriageway.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr O’Dowd said the project was about “saving lives”.

He said the first part of the project will begin between Strabane and Ballygawley, which is half of the total project, as this is where many of the deaths and injuries have taken place on the road.

The Minister said the first notice of planning will go out on October 14, with construction to begin "early in the next year".

The A5 outside Derry-Londonderry. Picture Martin McKeownThe A5 outside Derry-Londonderry. Picture Martin McKeown
The A5 outside Derry-Londonderry. Picture Martin McKeown
He adds that the executive has spoken with "one voice" to get the road built.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA described it as a "momentous day".

She said the setbacks have been well documented but the announcement is "turning a new chapter" to fully enjoy the benefits of the road.

The Mid Ulster MLA stressed the four-party executive have come together for the common good and work on the road is "ultimately about saving lives" in addition to the economic benefits it will bring.

Plans have been in place since 2007 for the dualling of the road between Aughnacloy and Newbuildings, a total of 58 miles.

Previous plans have proposed carrying out the dual-carriageway on a phased based between Aughnacloy and Omagh, Omagh and Strabane and Strabane and Newbuildings.

