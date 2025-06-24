Motorist are advised to expect delays in the Glengormley and Antrim town areas tonight (Tuesday, June 24) due to Mini Twelfth parades.

The Glengormley parade will begin at 7pm on the Ballyclare Road, and will see both the Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road closed to city-bound traffic with diversions in place between 7pm and 10pm.

The Antrim parade, also scheduled for tonight, will begin and end at Dublin Road car-park, and will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial, where a short stop will be made for a wreath to be laid.

Parades will take place in Glengormley and Antrim on Tuesday (June 24) evening. Photo: National World

In a statement, the PSNI added: “There will be temporary traffic disruption in and around both towns between 7pm and 10pm, due to the number of participants and spectators expected.

"Police will have an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place and the public is asked to follow any directions given by officers present.

"If you do not plan on attending the parades, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid expected delays.”