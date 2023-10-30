Register
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Advice issued for Belfast International Airport traffic due to Glenavy Road flooding

Motorists are advised the A26 Glenavy Road leaving the M1 Moira Road roundabout remains closed due to flooding.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

TrafficWatch NI is also warning the surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding.

Read More
Traffic alert: Major flooding closes A28 between Markethill and Newry with diver...

In a statement, it added: “Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1, A12 and M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.

Motorists are advised they may wish to consider an alternative route for the International Airport due to flooding on the A26 Glenavy Road. Photo by GoogleMotorists are advised they may wish to consider an alternative route for the International Airport due to flooding on the A26 Glenavy Road. Photo by Google
Motorists are advised they may wish to consider an alternative route for the International Airport due to flooding on the A26 Glenavy Road. Photo by Google
Most Popular

Meanwhile road users are advised that the Legananny Road, Scarva, is flooded. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Although the road is still passable with care, motorists should seek an alternative route to Loughbrickland.”

Related topics:Motorists