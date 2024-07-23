All traffic signals out on stretch of key Newtownabbey route
Road users are advised traffic signals currently are all out on the A2 Shore Road / Abbeyville Street / Whiteabbey area.
Trafficwatch NI is urging motorists to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way the signals are repaired (12.54).
