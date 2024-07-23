All traffic signals out on stretch of key Newtownabbey route

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 13:07 BST
Road users are advised traffic signals currently are all out on the A2 Shore Road / Abbeyville Street / Whiteabbey area.

Trafficwatch NI is urging motorists to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way the signals are repaired (12.54).

