Around 400 people are expected to take part in the annual Carnmoney District Mini Twelfth parade in Glengormley on Tuesday (June 25) evening.

Police are advising motorists to expect some delays during the parade taking place between 7.30pm and 10pm.

The Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road will be closed to city-bound traffic, and there will be diversions in place.

Scheduled to commence at 8.05pm, the proposed outward route is: Glenvarna Drive, Ballyclare Road, Antrim Road, Glengormley town centre, Antrim Road with a stop of 10 minutes for the opening of the District Arch.

Parades will take place in Glengormley and Antrim on Tuesday (June 25) evening. Photo: National World

The return route (9pm) is : Glengormley town centre, Antrim Road, Church Way, Church Crescent, Glebe Road West, Ashgrove Road, Coole Park, Carnmoney Road, Coolehill Park, Queens Park, Ballyclare Road Glenvarna Drive.

The following bands are listed on the Parades Commission website as participants: Pride of the Hill Flute Band; Sons of Kai Flute Band; Monkstown YCV Flute Band; The Billy Boys Flute Band; Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band; Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band; Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Meanwhile, around 300 people are expected to take part in Antrim District LOL No 13’s parade in Antrim on Tuesday (June 25) evening.

Police have issued advice for motorists travelling to or from the International Airport during the Antrim parade. Photo: Google

Again, motorists are advised to expect some delays during the parade which will begin and end at Dublin Road car park. It will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial where a wreath will be laid. Temporary traffic disruption is expected between 7pm and 9pm.

Due to start at 7.00pm, the proposed route is: Dublin Road car park; Bridge Street; High Street; Railway Street; Castle Way; Pause at Security Force Memorial to lay wreath; Fountain Street; turn at mini roundabout Cunningham Way; Fountain Street; Church Street; High Street; Bridge Street; Dublin Road car park.

The following bands are listed on the Parades Commission website as participants: Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster; Steeple Defenders; Ladyhill Flute Band; Kells Sons of William Flute Band; Steeple Veterans Flute Band; Randalstown Sons Of Ulster and North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band.

