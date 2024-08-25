Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists in the Larne area are urged to be aware of diversions around the coast road area on Sunday morning.

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon has attracted a record number of entrants this year, including some of the world’s best long distance runners.

The organisers said that a number of road closures are necessary to help facilitate the event.

They said that roads are accessible to emergency services at all times and said it would appreciated if residents could park their vehicles off the road for the duration of the road closure period.

The Antrim Coast half marathon gets underway in 2022.

Curran Road, Coastguard Road, Fleet Street, Olderfleet Road 08:30-10:00 – This will be a rolling road closure; the road will reopen behind the last runners.

Victoria Road, Agnew Street 08:00-10:30 – This will be a rolling road closure; the road will open behind the last runners.

Main Street, High Street, Pound Street 08:00-10:30 – This will be a rolling road closure; the roads will reopen behind the last runners.

A2 Coast Road between Larne Town Park; Black Arch 08:00-12:30 – This section of footpath will be closed to all public except for residents and accredited race personnel.

A2 Coast Road Black Arch to Ballygally 08:00 – 12:30 - This will be a rolling road closure; the the road will reopen behind the last runners. It is anticipated that the Coast Road will reopen from Branch Road to traffic heading north -12:00 Grace Avenue 09:00-11:30, This will be a rolling road closure; the road will reopen behind the last runners.

Grace Avenue North 09:00-11:30am. Race organisers said they would appreciate it if residents would park cars off the road for the duration of the road closure period. This will be a rolling road closure; the road will reopen behind the last runners.

Croft Road 09:00-11:30 - This will be a rolling road closure; the road will reopen behind the last runners.

Tower Road 08:00- 10:00 – Access by traffic to Tower Road will be restricted to residents and event staff. Promenade 08:00-12:30 This will be a rolling road closure; the road will reopen behind the last runners.

Chaine Memorial Road/ Chelmsford Place/ Rugby Road 08:00-13:00 The section of footpath from Chelmsford Place to Bay Road is closed to all public except for residents and accredited race personnel. Residents are asked not park vehicles on Chaine Memorial Road for the duration of the road closure period.